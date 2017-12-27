RAYAGADA: The mega annual cultural event of the district ‘Chaiti Mahotsav 2017’ kicked off on a colourful note on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people participated in the Kalash and Mashal Yatra on the inaugural day.During the inaugural ceremony, Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar held the traditional Kalash while SP Rahul PR carried the traditional torch.

Danseuse Debadipti Biswal of Bhubaneswar

performing Odissi on Tuesday | Express

Officials of the district administration, public representatives, particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) Dongria Kondh of Niyamgiri and Lanjia Soura of Putasing besides dance troupes from various parts of the State turned up at Majhighariani temple in Rayagada town for the five-day festival.

The Kalash Yatra started from Majhighariani temple and culminated at GCD High School Ground. The devotees offered puja to the deity to mark the beginning of festival.

Hundreds of artistes and public representatives of different blocks and sub-divisions of the district along with locals danced to the tune of tribal music.On the first day, Newari Lokanrutya of Nepal, Kathak of Kolkata, Krushna Rasa Leela of Kendrapara, Sahijata Nrutya of Puri, Paika Akhada of Khurda, Pashumukha Nrutya of Bhanja Nagar and many other dance forms were performed.

The main attraction of the festival were popular Odia cine artistes Sabyasachi Mishra, Archita Sahu and Telugu actor Babu Mohan. Programmes such as Pallishree Mela, Craft Mela, Krushak Mela, Handicraft Mela and science exhibition are also being organised at the festival.

Among others, Gunupur Sub-Collector Ruturaj Amrit, Rayagada Sub-Collector Prabir Naik, PA ITDA Muralidhar Swain, PD DRDA Madhusudan Mishra, CRPF Commandant YK Yashwant, Zilla Parishad chairman Purusottam Gamango, District Culture Officer Adipati Kanhara and other officials were present.