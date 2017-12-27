ANGUL: A DAY after a child slipped into an abandoned borewell, Angul Collector Anil Kumar Samal directed engineers under Water Resource Department to refill such defunct borewells across the district and sought action against the erring official.

Acting on an inquiry report on the incident, Samal recommended to Principal Secretary of Water Resource Department to take action against Junior Engineer of Lift Irrigation Department, SK Mohanty, for his negligence in supervision that led to the mishap.

Samal also requested the Secretary to blacklist the agency executing the project, Ganesh Tubewell of Chhattisgarh, for “gross violation of terms of contract and serious negligence”.On Monday, the three-year-old girl, Radha, fell into a 20-ft defunct borewell near her house. After six-hour operation of district officials coordinated by Samal, she was rescued unharmed.