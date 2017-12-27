BARGARH/BURLA/KHARIAR:Two more farmers committed suicide over failed crop and debt burden in Bargarh and Nuapada districts on Tuesday. With these deaths, the number of farmer suicides went up to 14 in Bargarh and three in Nuapada in the last two months.

As per reports, 55-year-old farmer Gariba Acharya of Tukurla village within Bhatli police limits in Bargarh had cultivated paddy over 6.5 acres of land of which he owned 1.5 acres and the rest five acres were taken on lease. He had availed a private loan of `1 lakh besides `65,000 from Chadeigoan Cooperative Society for cultivation. However, scanty rainfall and pest attack took a toll on his crop, leaving Gariba devastated. The farmer could only manage to get 27 bags of paddy against the expected 162 bags from the total 6.5 acres of land.

Finding no other way to repay the loans, Gariba consumed pesticide on Monday evening and was rushed to Bargarh district headquarters hospital and later shifted to VIMSAR at Burla where he succumbed on Tuesday morning. Gariba’s son Tuna said his father was forced to take the extreme step due to crop loss and loan burden.

Contacted, Bhatli Tehsildar Biswanath Sahu refused to comment on the cause of the farmer’s death. The reason for Gariba taking the extreme step can only be ascertained after inquiry, he said.In a separate incident, 58-year-old farmer Makardhwaj Behera of Lanji village under Khariar block in Nuapada took the extreme step by hanging himself in the house of his neighbour Rikhiram Behera. Sources said Makardhwaj had cultivated paddy over four acres of land of which two acres were owned by him. He had availed a private loan of `40,000 for the purpose.

However, the crop was damaged due to deficit rainfall in the district. Sources said Makardhwaj had fixed the engagement of his second daughter on December 30. But with his hopes of a good harvest crashing with crop loss, he was under severe mental stress.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, he went to the house of Rikhiram where he hanged himself. As the house of his neighbour was lying vacant, he preferred to take the extreme step there to escape the notice of his family members.

As the news of the farmers’ death spread, Congress and BJP supporters blocked NH 353 with the body of Makardhwaj demanding adequate compensation to the family of the deceased farmer and judicial probe into the suicide. However, the impasse was resolved after Khariar Tehsildar Aswini Kumar Pattnaik handed over financial assistance from Red Cross and Harischandra Yojana to Makardhwaj’s kin.

Farmer kills self

Berhampur: A farmer of Kandhamal ended his life on Tuesday after he found out that his name did not figure among the beneficiaries eligible for crop-loss compensation.untu Nayak, a resident of Salapata village under Tumudibandha block, was in a state of shock after being informed about his exclusion from the list, family members said. He then consumed pesticide. Nayak was rushed to Belaghar PHC in a critical condition and later shifted to Tumudibandh hospital. However, he died on way. Sources said Nayak had borrowed small amounts of money from several persons for cultivation of paddy. He was under severe mental stress after his crops were damaged by pest attack. However, he was hopeful of getting compensation from the Government. When he was informed that his name was not in the beneficiaries’ list, he could not bear the news.On being informed, police and Revenue officials reached Tumudibandh hospital to ascertain the cause of Nayak’s death. Villagers alleged that Revenue and Agriculture officials have left out many affected farmers of Belaghar, Guma, Bilamala and Jhiripani while preparing the crop loss report.