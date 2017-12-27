BALANGIR: In an utter disregard to the appeal of district administration, tribals of Balangir observed Sulia Yatra by sacrificing thousands of animals and birds in Khairgura village on Tuesday.

As per reports, thousands of people thronged Sulia Pitha from early in the morning to offer sacrifices which they believe are an act of gratitude to the deity and meant to pay back the debt after fulfilment of their wishes.

“Thousands of birds and animals like cock, pigeon, fowl, goat, sheep and buffalo calf were sacrificed at Bada Khala and Nua Khala of Sulia Pitha,” said an eyewitness. Though a large number of police personnel were deployed at the site, they did not try to stop the gory ritual and their role was limited to maintaining law and order.“I am here to pay gratitude to the deity for fulfilling my wishes,” said Santanu Bhoi, a devotee who came to offer a goat to the deity.

Sulia Pitha is an open place situated at a hill top surrounded by picturesque landscape and a large water reservoir. Similar practices were also performed in Mirdhapali village.Earlier in the day, large number of tribals holding traditional weapons carried out a huge procession which culminated at the festival site where the chief priest conducted rituals before performing the sacrifices.

Adequate security arrangement was made to maintain law and order situation. In absence of any prohibitory order, the police limited its role to crowd control.A few days back, a meeting was held between officials of the district administration and members of Milita Sulia Yatra committee. Though the district officials had asked the committee members to stop the practice of animal sacrifice, the latter rejected the idea citing tradition.