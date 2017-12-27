JAIPUR: The State Government will set up an old age home at Jajpur, said Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Kumar Samal. The Minister announced this while speaking at a function organised at Jaraka by Laxmi Narayan Puja Committee on Tuesday.

Samal expressed concern over the rising number of the elderly people being neglected by their immediate families. He informed that nearly 9.5 per cent of Odisha’s population consists of the elderly, which is higher than the national average of 8.6 per cent. The national figure is set to increase from 104 million now to 315 million by 2050, he said and added that a large majority of the elderly lives in rural areas and the oldest are in the age group of 80 and above, Samal said.

The Government has enacted a law that aims at empowering the elderly to receive maintenance and care from children or their legal heirs, but in vain. Elder abuse is a global social issue which affects the health and human rights of millions of old persons around the world, the Minister said and added that elder abuse in Odisha are more vulnerable, and in this context, the issue of social security assumes greater significance.

“In a bid to ensure food, clothing, shelter and medical assistance to the elderly, the Government has decided to establish an old age home in each district,” Samal said. For the purpose, the district administration has been asked to provide at least 25 acres of land, he added.