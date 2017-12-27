BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the future of insurance sector in the country looks bright and there is massive potential for the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) to spread its wings.

Inaugurating the second triennial conference of National Organisation of Insurance Officers (NOINO) here, Pradhan said LIC is a credible financial institution and it has played a pivotal role in strengthening the economy of the country.

Emphasising the need to scale up skill upgradation of the youth, the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that jobs have to be created for about 60 crore people by 2022. With the improvement of technology, right skills can provide better job opportunity to people to earn a dignified living. The insurance sector will play key role in creating a better ecosystem for speeding up the Skill India Mission of the Centre, he added.