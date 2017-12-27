JEYPORE: With the night temperature dipping below 7 degree Celsius in Koraput, the district administration has asked officials of Revenue and Health departments to remain alert.

As per reports, both day and night temperatures fell four degrees as compared to last week, affecting the normal life badly in the district. As a result, both plain and hilly terrains reeled under intense cold conditions. Markets and roads in both urban and rural areas wore a deserted look with people remaining indoors due to the chilly weather.

Sources said, a thick blanket of fog envelopes most places in the morning. Patients have been found leaving hospitals well before the sunset to protect themselves from the intense cold and most of the beds are found empty during night.

In view of the extreme conditions, the district administration has advised Revenue and Health officials to take precautionary measures for slum dwellers as well as hospital inmates immediately.Meanwhile, for the first time in the last two decades, the civic administration of Jeypore has appealed to the homeless and destitute to use the town hall for shelter during night to protect from cold condition. Official sources said the cold conditions would continue for next couple of days in the region.