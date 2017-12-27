CUTTACK: One Sridhar Rana alias Muna of Tulasipur village under Banki police limits was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the third Additional District Judge (ADJ) and Judge, Children’s Court, Cuttack Ananda Narayan Maharana on Tuesday. The judge also imposed a fine of `10,000 for repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The Muna will have to undergo six month more rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

While adjudicating the kidnap offence of the convict, the court in its verdict also sentenced him to 5 years RI and imposed a fine of `5,000. He would have to undergo three month more RI if he fails to pay the fine. Both the punishments will run concurrently, informed Special Public Prosecutor Bikram Keshari Singh.

The accused was a school van driver and had kidnapped a 14-year-old girl studying in Class 8 on February 10, 2014. He confined her at different places and repeatedly raped her. After a three month search, police arrested Muna and rescued the victim from Pune in Mumbai.