BHUBANESWAR: The Nidhi Apke Nikat (provident fund near you) by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for on the spot redressal of grievances of provident fund stakeholders will be held on January 10, 2018 at its regional office in the Capital City in the presence of CS Sanjay Misra, regional provident fund commissioner-1 of Odisha.

Regional provident fund commissioner-II, Odisha TK Mukherjee said all stakeholders having any grievance relating to the settlement of various EPF dues and compliance of the Act should register their individual grievances in writing through the EPFO website www.epfindia.gov.in on EPFiGMS with their address and telephone number by December 31, 2017.

The time slots of the stakeholders will be, subscribers from 10.30 am to 1 pm, employers from 3 pm to 4 pm and exempted establishments located within the jurisdiction from 4 pm to 5 pm. Mukherjee said provident fund subscribers, employers and other stakeholders of exempted establishment under jurisdiction can also file their grievances/complaints with the respective offices by post, superscribing “Nidhi Apke Nikat (PF near you) or through website to reach PF Bhubaneswar office by December 31.