BALANGIR: A Kalahandi-based activist, Dilip Kumar Dash, filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission, after a student, Rakesh Bhoi of Pardhiapali village in the district sustained injuries due to electrocution.

The petitioner has urged the Commission to direct the State Government to pay an interim compensation of `5 lakhs to the victim’s family and submit a report on the incident to the NHRC within two weeks.

The incident took place on December 19 after the Class VII student came in contact with live wires, lying near his school. According to reports, Rakesh had gone to attend the nature’s call to a ground near his school, where live 11 kv wires were lying snapped from the poles. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the wires were lying on the ground for the past three months despite several complaints filed with the regional energy department office by them.