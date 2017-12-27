BHUBANESWAR: A 20-year-old girl committed suicide at her rented accommodation in New Forest area under Airfield police limits on December 26. The girl has been identified as Sushree Sangita Mallick of Astaranga. She was a Plus Three Science final year student of a city-based college. Mallick’s elder sister was staying with her and on Tuesday morning she found the victim’s room was locked. The victim’s elder sister alerted the house owner after which they broke the door and found her hanging from a ceiling fan. Mallick was rushed to Capital Hospital, but the doctors declared her brought dead.

According to victim’s sister, she used to talk to a youth over phone. Mallick’s sister has also identified the youth and has informed the city cops about him. Mallick’s family alleged that she was upset after having a fight with one of her male friends over the phone on December 25 night.

“The girl committed suicide by using a stole. According to preliminary investigation, it seems that she was upset over some personal issues,” Airfield police station IIC Devi Shankar Pratap said. “We have registered a U/D case in this regard and further investigation into the matter is on,” he added.Sources said the city cops will check the call detail record (CDR) of the victim to ascertain with whom she was talking before taking the unprecedented step.