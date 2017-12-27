BHUBANESWAR: AS the losses of the four power distribution companies (discoms) are mounting due to their failure to collect pending power bill from consumers, the five power utilities of the State including Gridco and OPTCL owe Rs 6,204 crore to the State Government.The four discoms - Central Electricity Supply Utility (Cesu), North Eastern Electricity Supply Company (Nesco) and Southern Electricity Supply Company (Southco) had availed loans from the State Government from time to time but failed to repay the loans.

According to official sources, the cumulative loan of Cesu, including interest stood at Rs 1,738 crore. The company had taken a loan of about Rs 595.58 crore from the State Government from 1998-99 to 2015-16. Interest accumulation of the loan till March amounted to Rs 1142.45 crore. The outstanding loan against Nesco till the end of the last financial year was Rs 380.79 crore while loan amount against Wesco and Southco was Rs 378.89 crore and Rs 316.18 crore.

Similarly, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) which had taken a loan of Rs 202 crore from the State Government during 1995-97 has not repaid it. The outstanding on the company, including loan amount and interest, has increased to Rs 363.18 crore. Besides, the company had also taken Rs 34.73 crore from Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco) and this has not been repaid so far. The transmission utility owes Rs 397.91 crore to the State Government.

Gridco, the power trading arm of the State, owes Rs 3007.33 crore to the Government. The company which had taken loan in four installments from the State Government from 1999 to 2012 had repaid only Rs 284.6 crore from principal amount, sources said.

While sale of power is the main revenue source for Gridco, the company has not been able to collect its dues from the discoms regularly despite an escrow agreement, resulting in the huge outstanding. The sources further said that over Rs 7,200 crore receivables from consumers have not been collected by the discoms till July. Of the total outstanding dues, more than Rs 140 crore are pending against Government departments.