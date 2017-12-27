JAGATSINGHPUR: THE St Xavier’s High School, here is embroiled in a controversy for allegedly securing provisional affiliation to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by submitting fake no objection and recognition certificates.The incident came to light after State’s Director of Secondary Education replied to the RTI query filed by one Purna Chandra Mohapatra of Kantaballavpur in the district. According to the RTI reply, the school has not been issued NOC since 2008.

As per CBSE norms, it is mandatory for schools to submit NOC and recognition certificate, issued by the State Education department, for getting the Board’s affiliation. Both the NOC and provisional affiliation are valid for five years.“The school’s last provisional affiliation certificate was issued on April 1, 2012, which expired on March 31, 2017. According to State School and Mass Education department, it did not issue NOC since 2008. This indicates that the school secured affiliation by submitting fake NOC documents,” Mohapatra claimed.

The school has been running since 2004. Currently, around 540 students are enrolled in the school. The parents alleged that the school had not applied for NOC online after the expiry of its provisional affiliation on March 31.Led by Mohapatra, the parents sought the intervention of DEO in the matter. The DEO later urged the Tehsildar to conduct a probe into the matter. Consequently, the Tehsildar found that the school had no land recorded under its name.

“The school is spread over six decimal. Its plot number 1135/1565 comes under Panisalia village. However, the land belongs to one Puspita Mohanty and is not registered in the school’s name,” sources said.Earlier, Collector Yamini Sarangi had written to the Secretary of CBSE, raising several allegations against the school. “The Collector had claimed that students were subjected to corporal punishment in the school which had not applied for NOC since 2015,” the sources said.

Contacted, DEO Kapilendra Mishra admitted that the school had forged land document as revealed by the Tehsildar’s report.But the school authorities refuted the allegations. “Our institute is genuine. We have renewed the provisional affiliation from CBSE recently after the previous one expired. Some people are misleading the locals and administration to defame the institution,” Principal of the St Xavier’s High School Saroj Kumar Padhi said.