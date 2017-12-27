CUTTACK: A series of loots in Badambadi New LIC Colony on Monday night has spread panic among the locals.According to reports, besides committing theft from a temple, thieves ransacked three government quarters in the colony under Badambadi police limits. The miscreants had entered Akhandalamani temple by breaking the door lock and decamped with hundi box after looting three silver crowns, a gold chain and other ornaments of the deity. The temple priest Satya Kishore Satapathy has filed an FIR at Badambadi police station.

Similarly, taking advantage of the absence of family members, the miscreants targeted three residential quarters belonging to employees of Commercial Tax department located in the New LIC Colony.

While gold ornaments weighing about 10 grams, cash Rs 25,000 and bike were looted from the quarter of Biswajit Sahu, gold ornaments and cash amounting Rs 50,000 which were kept for his daughter’s marriage were stolen from the house of one Rajkishore Padhi.

Similarly, the miscreants looted Rs 5,000 and other valuables from the house of Madhusudan Nayak. The thieves had entered all the three houses by breaking open the locks.Acting on the information, though Badambadi police had conducted a spot investigation with the help of police scientific team, no clue has yet been made.

On the other hand locals blamed the inefficiency of the local police in respect of conducting effective police patrolling in the night. “We are looking into the matter and will try to intensify police patrolling to curb the menace, said ACP Anil Mishra.