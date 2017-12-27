BHUBANESWAR: Residents in the city celebrated Christmas with a power-packed performance by popular Bollywood singer Javed Ali at the ongoing 12th Toshali National Crafts Mela on Sunday.

Ali set the stage on fire with his latest chartbusters and popular Emran Hasmi songs. Some of the songs that received overwhelming response from the young crowd at Janta Maidan were ‘Mere raske qamar’ and ‘Tu hamsafar, tu ham nawah mere.’

Inaugurated on December 15 by Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Snehangini Chhuria, the mega craft fair has at least 300 stalls this year. A unique theme pavilion has been erected at the centre to promote the use of handloom products. The pavilion houses an exhibition on the natural fibres and Odisha handloom and handicrafts.

Besides, at least 30 food stalls have been put up at the venue offering lip-smacking snacks to the visitors. Various cultural programmes are being organised since the inauguration day. One of the major attractions of the fair was a fashion show organised by NIIFT students and Boyanika. The show presented a mix of modern cuts and traditional designs. Earlier, the State Government had estimated a footfall of around 20 lakh people for the event. Sources said around 16 lakh people visited the fair last year.