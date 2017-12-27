BHUBANESWAR: The State Vigilance has unearthed assets estimated at Rs 1.71 crore accumulated by an accounts officer in the Directorate of Textiles here.To probe allegations of acquisition of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday searched the residential and office premises of Sarat Chandra Patra, the accounts officer.

Simultaneous searches were carried out at five different places during which the anti-corruption bureau found Patra in possession of a double-storey building and a flat in Bhubaneswar with a combined value of at least Rs 81 lakh. He also owns five plots in Balasore which are estimated at Rs 32.45 lakh.

Besides, gold ornaments of Rs 22 lakh, household articles of Rs 10 lakh and a car were detected by the Vigilance teams. He had invested about Rs 7.75 lakh in insurance policies.

Meanwhile, a Vigilance Court of Bhubaneswar convicted Khirod Kumar Pati, a senior assistant with Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy (DIMH) for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000.The Court of Special Judge, Bhubaneswar sentenced Pati to undergo two years rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 5,000 failing which he would have serve another three months on two counts of offence. The sentences will run concurrently.In 2010, Pati had demanded and taken the bribe from Dr Manoj Kumar Patel to process a file for issue of Goods Manufacturing Practice in his favour.

Assets

