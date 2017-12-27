PARLAKHEMUNDI:Even though Gourahari Paricha Project Upper Primary school is situated a few yards away from the municipality office here, the local administration is yet to take note of its dilapidated boundary wall. A portion of the school’s boundary wall collapsed due to incessant rainfall, putting lives of at least 300 students in danger in September.

Gajapati Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal had directed the officials to do the needful. Engineers visited the school and assured the teachers of starting the renovation work soon. However, repair work is yet to start even after three months of their visit.

“The lives of students are at risk as the remaining portion of the wall can collapse any day, “ said parents. This year, death of two students due to boundary wall collapse in two schools were reported in Ganjam district. Following the mishaps, the State government had directed all district administrations to take measures to prevent such accidents. However, Gajapati district administration is yet to pay heed to the Government’s direction.