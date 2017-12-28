MALKANGIRI:In a major breakthrough, Malkangiri Police on Wednesday arrested 12 militia members from different places during an intensified combing operation in connection with the killing of several tribals over police informer charges and setting many vehicles on fire.

While seven militia were arrested from Mahupadar under Mathili police limits in connection with the killing of Muya Kawasi (27) of Jandraguda village on December 15 over police informer charge in a praja court, one militia was nabbed from the cut off area in connection with murder of Sadhu Khemudu (45) of Piplapadar village under Chitrakonda police limits on December 19 and four from Kurub village under Kalimela police limits for killing of Dambru Naik (55) on November 10, informed SP Jagmohan Meena.

Refusing to disclose the identity of the arrested militia members, Meena said, “We will take all the arrested on remand for TI parade and further investigation is on. Police are hopeful of getting vital clues about the killings of the innocent tribals from the nabbed militia during the interrogation. More people involved in the heinous crime of killing innocent people on police informer charges will be taken to task, he added.

The arrested militia were produced in a local court on Wednesday. SDPO Prateek Singh, Assistant SP Bishnu Chandra Muthan and Reserve Inspector Shyam Sundar Soren were present during the press meet.

Maoist banners supporting Damodar Rout found

Rayagada: Former Agriculture Minister Dr Damodar Rout, who was recently sacked from the Cabinet for his anti-Brahmin remarks, has been termed as the ‘God of Tribals’ in suspected Maoist banners which surfaced in Ambodola and Muniguda of the district on Wednesday. The banners pasted in the name of CPI Adivasi Sangha, Rayagada Division, stated that Rout had said many development issues and positive aspects in favour of tribals at the Malyabanta festival in Malkangiri recently. In the banners, they alleged that when BJD MLAs like Arun Sahoo, Sanjay Dasburma and Debasish Samantray were spared even though chit fund scam surfaced against them, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken action against Rout who praised the tribals. They demanded reinduction of Rout into the Cabinet. Muniguda and Ambodola police have seized the banners and were investigating into the matter.