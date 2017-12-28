BHUBANESWAR: A Special Vigilance Court on Wednesday sentenced Santosh Kumar Das to two years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) in connection with a disproportionate assets case.The judge also imposed a fine of `50,000 on Das, a former joint secretary to State Government (General Administration department), and in default to undergo RI of another six months in jail.

Vigilance sleuths had conducted simultaneous searches on the property of Das on December 1, 2001 for accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.The officers of the anti-corruption agency had conducted simultaneous searches at Das’s residential quarter in Bhubaneswar’s Unit-I area, his paternal house at Sibadaspur in Jajpur, his office at GA department and his double-storey building at Nageswar Tangi in Bhubaneswar.

Vigilance sleuths had traced immovable and movable property of Das to the tune of `18,04,240. Subsequently, the anti-corruption agency had registered a case in this regard in 2002 under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The anti-corruption agency had later submitted a charge sheet in 2003. The property of Das was estimated at `9,53,057.