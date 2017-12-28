BHUBANESWAR: All Odisha Lawyers’ Association in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Bar Association will organise two-day 46th Annual Conference at BJB College ground here on December 29. The conference will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Mishra while Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend as special guest. Nepal Supreme Court Justice Anand Mohan Bhattarai, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Vineet Saran, Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh and retired Supreme Court judge V Gopala Gowda will also attend the event, among others.

Addressing media persons All Odisha Lawyers’ Association general secretary Bibhu Prasad Tripathy said the conference will have two sessions in which rights, interests and privileges of the lawyers along with trend of legal education and role of bar associations along with bar councils will be discussed.

“About 2000 lawyers from different bar associations of the State will attend the event,” he said. The lawyers said they will reiterate their demands to make the Law Commission functional, establish advocate’s academy, set-up e-library and to disburse matching grant of `5 crore for various welfare and developmental activities of the lawyers.Association president Gyana Ranjan Mohanty, chairman Nirmal Pattnaik, co-chairman Prasant Ranjan Pattnaik, and others were present during the press briefing.