BARIPADA/BALASORE: Resentment is brewing among the farmers of Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks in Balasore district over delay in paddy procurement for kharif marketing season (KMS) 2017-18.

Though Additional District Magistrate Manmath Kumar Pani inaugurated mandis at Barunsingh and Nuapadhi in Remuna block on December 15 to mark the beginning of paddy purchase, several procurement centres in Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks are yet to start operations.

While three out of 20 mandis have started paddy procurement in Jaleswar block, no mandi in Bhograi has begun the process, alleged Ajit Kumar Chand, a farmer of Nachandra village. Farmers of Purusottampur, Dahamunda and Baharda in the block have already harvested their paddy, but delay in opening of mandis has forced them to resort to distress sale. Taking the advantage, West Bengal-based traders are purchasing the paddy bags from them at low rate, he added. Bibhubhusan Kanungo, a farmer of Jaleswar, alleged that the three mandis opened in Jaleswar are not procuring sufficient paddy bags from the farmers as per the target set by the district administration.