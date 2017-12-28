BERHAMPUR: The district administration admitted that Buntu Nayak of Salapata village in Kandhamal, who committed suicide by consuming pesticide on Tuesday, was a sharecropper but denied that he died due to crop loss and loan burden. On Wednesday, Tumudibandh Tehsildar Hrudaya Ranjan Sahu, District Agriculture Officer Kameswar Mallik and other officials reached Salapata and interacted with locals and family members of Buntu.

The Tehsildar stated that Buntu along with another farmer of Mahabali village had raised crop on sharing basis. After harvest, Buntu got his paddy share as expected and did not borrow any money. There is no evidence of any loan availed by the deceased farmer, Sahu claimed. He further stated that the death was not due to crop loss. The cause of Buntu taking the extreme step might be due to family issues. On the other hand, the deceased farmer’s family claimed that Buntu did not get his share of around 15 bags of paddy. He had also taken hand loans of small amount from several persons.