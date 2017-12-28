SAMBALPUR: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a security guard in a hospital here on Wednesday.

The third such incident reported from this district, the guard allegedly raped the minor in the district head quarter hospital here.

Following this, Swabhiman Sambalpur, a social organisation and many residents of the district met the Additional District Medical Officer and demanded that the security agency, G5, be blacklisted in the state.

The complainants also demanded that a police outpost be functionary in the hospital.

However, ADMO Ratan Mishra stated that the accused has been arrested, and higher authorities have been informed of the incident.

“We have informed the district collector. We have also asked for better security arrangement to avoid any kind of lapse or misbehavior,” Mishra told ANI.

The condition of the minor is presently stable. Further details are awaited.