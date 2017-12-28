SAMBALPUR: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old toddler was reportedly molested by a private security guard at Mother and Child Healthcare Centre of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Tuesday night. The accused security guard was identified as 22-year-old Sujit Kumar Rana of Batemura village within Dhama police limits.

Police arrested Rana on the basis of CCTV footage even though there is reportedly no sign of sex or injury. Deputy SP Mihir Panda said though there are no injury marks, sexual abuse was committed by the guard as per the girl’s statement.According to reports, the victim along with her mother had gone to attend to a sibling who was undergoing treatment at the healthcare Centre. The victim went out of the ward in the evening when the doctor was doing the rounds. She was picked up by the security guard which has been established from the CCTV footage. After the doctor left, the girl came to her mother and narrated the incident. Subsequently, the mother informed the nurse and lodged a complaint with Town Police.

Collector Samarth Verma said police have already apprehended the accused and are further investigating into the incident. The antecedents of the private security agency are being verified and if any discrepancy is found, action will be taken against the firm, he said.Chief District Medical Officer KK Gupta informed that Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) will be recommended to replace the private security agency. The health authorities have sought a police outpost at the DHH and are contemplating to deploy ex-servicemen for security in the hospital, he added.

It may be recalled that lax security at the DHH had led to theft of a newborn in March this year. Though the CCTV footage revealed that a woman wrapped in yellow shawl left the hospital suspiciously during the time when the baby was stolen, the poor video quality failed to help the cops track the culprit. Later, the cameras at the DHH were replaced with high definition CCTV cameras.