BHUBANESWAR: After missing several deadlines, Jharsuguda airport is likely to be ready for providing regional connectivity services (RCS) under UDAN scheme by the first week of February.

Earlier, the State Government had set a target to develop Jharsuguda airstrip to a full-phased one by April next year. As the progress of various works in the airport is going on as per schedule, it is expected that the airstrip will be UDAN (Ude Desh Ki Aam Naagrik) ready by January end, official sources said.

“The first flight from Jharsuguda is scheduled take off from Jharsuguda during first week of February. This flight will connect Jhrsuguda, Raipur and Jagdalpur,” said a senior government officer after a high level meeting.The issue was discussed in the State Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in Secretariat here. Principal Secretary, General Administration, Ashok Kumar Meena and Director, Civil Aviation, Pradeep Kumar Biswal provided updates on four airstrips being developed under UDAN.

The Jharsuguda airport is being developed under the joint aegis of Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Odisha Government. The State Government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AAI in July 2014 for developing the airport at an estimated cost of `210 crore.

The other three airstrips are located at Rourkela in Sundargarh district, Utkela in Kalahandi district and Jeypore in Koraput district. The Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar will serve as mentor airport for RCS. The airstrips at Jeypore and Utkela are being developed with funding from the State Government and AAI.

Meanwhile, the obstacle and limitation surface (OLS) survey of the four airports have been completed. The Chief Secretary directed to expedite the process for finalisation of operational details for Rourkela airport. He also directed to make Utkela and Jeypore strip UDAN ready by March.

Air Odisha, the flight operator company, said regional connectivity from Kolkata to Rourkela is scheduled to start from January 23. Meanwhile, the State Government has decided to reduce VAT from 5 per cent to 1 pc and provide 20 pc of the viable gap funding to make RCS sustainable.Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma said around 135 police and 27 fire personnel have already been trained to provide security and fire services in the regional airports.