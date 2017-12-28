BHUBANESWAR: A minor girl on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Khandagiri police station alleging that a youth attempted to rape her at her house in Bharatpur area on December 16. The girl has stated that she was alone in her house when the youth, Fitu Gowda of the locality barged in and attempted to rape her. The girl alleged that when she resisted he threatened her with dire consequences. The youth fled but warned her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her father on his return. Later, Gowda’s aunt spread rumours that the girl was in a relationship with the accused.Embarrassed over the incident, the minor’s father doused himself in kerosene and set himself ablaze. He was rushed to Capital Hospital and from there he was referred to SCB Cuttack. He was discharged from SCB on Wednesday. The girl and her father approached Khandagiri police on Wednesday and lodged the complaint.