BHUBANESWAR: In a telling sign that there will not be a change in the state Congress leadership in the near future, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Prasad Harichandan gave a call for collective leadership to mark the party's 133rd Foundation Day.

Harichandan, along with several senior leaders of the party, observed the Foundation Day at the Congress Bhavan here and gave the call, 'Mun nuhein, Ame (We, Not I)' for the revival of Congress fortunes in Odisha.

Harichandan had given a similar call to the party leaders and workers when he took over as the OPCC president, three years back.

“Spirits of party workers, activists and leaders were boosted by the appointment of Rahul Gandhi was appointed as the president of the Congress party. We need to reach out to the people in every nook and corner of the state and work harder to bring the party back to power in the state,” he said.

Former president of the OPCC Jaydev Jena and former union minister Srikant Jena were present at the Foundation Day function.

However, former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik attended the foundation day celebrations at Swaraj Ashram, Cuttack and said that Congress has still the potential to make a comeback in the state. Time has come for the party leaders to get their act together, he said. Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Narasingh Mishra said the party can gain the confidence of the people by raising their problems and making honest efforts to solve them.

Harichandan's call for collective leadership has come at a time when a powerful section within the party has called for a restructuring of the state unit. The demand for restructuring and ouster of Harichandan as the party's state president had intensified, following the February 2017 panchayat polls in which the Congress slipped to the third position, behind the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi had met senior leaders of Odisha Congress in a bid to find out what had gone wrong with the state unit of the party and had appointed a three-member committee to assess the situation. Gandhi's meeting with the senior leaders rekindled hopes among the party's rank and file that a change in leadership is on the cards.

Infighting, coupled with indiscipline and a weak organisation were some of the major concerns flagged by the three-member panel, which visited the state in August to take stock of the situation.