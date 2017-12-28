BHUBANESWAR/ROURKELA:Eight persons, including some members of People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), were arrested on Tuesday night by Bisra police of Sundargarh district in connection with an attempt to murder case.Informing about the arrests DGP Dr RP Sharma said some persons had opened fire at Dinesh Mundari at Mitkundari in the Western Odisha district in June. Though Mundari received a bullet in the chest, he survived the attack, the DGP added.

During investigation it was found that Mundari had a land dispute with the main accused, Raidas Kamal (33) who hired a Jharkhand-based criminal Sudama Singh for eliminating Mundari, Dr Sharma said. Kamal had also roped in his business partner Raj Kumar Nag (28) and executed the attack on Mundari with help of three contract killers and three associates. “The deal was finalised at `1.5 lakh and `30,000 was paid as advance. The mastermind Sudama, is member of PLFI, but was not active from the last few years,” he added. Police stated that out of the seven other miscreants, two are natives of Jharkhand and were staying in Odisha for the last few years. Besides the three Jharkhand natives, police also apprehended five others for providing support to carry out the attack.

Police seized two guns from the miscreants, including the weapon used in the crime. About four live ammunition have also seized from the hired contract killers besides several pamphlets of PLFI. The DGP praised Rourkela Police calling it a major accomplishment as Sudama was wanted in several cases of extortion, Arms Act and murder cases.

In a media briefing in Rourkela, DSP of Zone-III (Sundargarh) PK Mishra said the accused are Sudama Singh and Chandrabhanu Singh, both of Jharkhand and Bhisma Sahay of Rourkela. Surendra Sahu, Mushtafa Alam and Chandrasekhar Sahu were associates in the crime for monetary gain.