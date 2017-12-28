HEMGIR (SUNDARGARH):Hemgir police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the double murder at Tiklipada of Masinadhipa village in Sundargarh district with the arrest of 27-year-old killer Salil Bhengra.

Police said Bhengra, who hails from Manoharpur in neighbouring Jharkhand, murdered Patrick Minz’s wife 26-year-old Nandia after she spurned his sexual advances. Subsequently, he eliminated Minz’s six-year-old daughter Shruti to avoid arrest. Both Bhengra and Minz worked as truck drivers and were friends.

On December 25 morning, Minz left for work to MCL Mines. During conversation with Minz over phone, Bhengra came to know that his friend won’t be returning home in the night for Christmas celebration.

Taking advantage of the situation, Bhengra landed at Minz’s house at about 11 pm. As Nandia opened the door, he made sexual advances at her. When Nandia rejected his attempts, Bhengra in a fit of rage throttled her to death.

To waylaid the police, Bhengra placed Nandia’s body on the bed. But while doing so, Shruti woke up and identified him. Bhengra then strangulated the girl to death to escape arrest. The accused also unsuccessfully tried to kill Minz’s 18-month-old son before fleeing from the scene, police said.

Bodies of Nandia and her daughter were found after Minz returned home the next morning.