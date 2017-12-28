BHUBANESWAR: THE city police on Wednesday recorded the statement of Sonaliza Mallick regarding the death of her younger sister Sushree Sangita Mallick, who had committed suicide on Tuesday in their rented accommodation in New Forest Park area under Airfield police limits.

Sushree Sangita Mallick (20) of Astaranga, was a Plus Three Science final year student of a city-based college. She committed suicide after she reportedly had a fight with one of her male friends over the phone on Christmas night.

Sonaliza was staying with Sushree and on Tuesday morning she found the victim’s room locked from inside. She alerted the house owner after which they broke open the door and found Sushree hanging from a ceiling fan with a stole. Sushree was rushed to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

“We recorded the statement of Sonaliza under Section 161 of CrPC besides that of the house owner and victim’s neighbours,” Airfield police station Inspector in-charge Devi Shankar Pratap said.

According to police, Sonaliza called the victim’s male friend in the morning and they took her to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.“We will also question the youth in connection with the matter,” said the Inspector in-charge.