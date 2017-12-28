BHUBANESWAR: A man and his daughter have been found guilty of forgery to secure a State Government job by a CBI court here on Wednesday. They are Shaikh Ayub and his daughter Shamina Begum. They had even forged Orissa High Court order after which the top judiciary directed CBI to probe into the incident eight years back.

The Court of Special CJM (CBI), Bhubaneswar, Prashant Kumar Mishra convicted them on five counts. They were handed out three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for cheating and two years each for forgery and criminal conspiracy.In 2001, when Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) invited applications for 25 commercial tax inspectors, Shamina, a resident of Bank Colony in Jharpada applied for it and also appeared the exam on July 7, 2002 but could not clear it. But, Shamina and Ayub filed a petition before Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) in 2004. “In her petition, the applicant submitted a forged notification of OSSC which showed that she was selected for the job. Shamina took the plea that though she was selected, appointment order was not issued,” CBI counsel Rajeswar Hota said.

While the case was pending before OAT, Shamina filed a writ petition before Orissa High Court in 2005 in which she questioned the selection process and sought her appointment. A division bench of the HC comprising Justice IM Quddushi and Justice Nityananda Prusty disposed of the writ petition directing Shamina to approach OAT.

The father-daughter duo then forged the HC order. The CBI counsel said, the fabricated order directed Commissioner, Commercial Taxes to give appointment to the applicant. A letter of the Superintendent of HC was forged and sent to OSSC as well as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Hota said.

However, when the two government agencies approached the Advocate General on the matter, certified copy of the HC order was collected which called the bluff of the duo. Then the OSSC approached the HC which directed the CBI to probe into the matter the same year.

The Central agency registered an FIR and arrested Shamina and Ayub. Charge sheet was submitted in December 2016 following which the trial began. The Special CJM (CBI) convicted the two under Sections 420 (three years RI and `5000 fine), 468 (two years RI and `5000 fine), 120(B) (two years RI), 511 (two years RI) and 471 (one year RI) of Indian Penal Code. The sentences will concurrently.