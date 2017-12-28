BHUBANESWAR: With road mishaps on the surge in Odisha, taking more and more lives, the State Government on Wednesday directed Collectors to notify speed limits on National and State highway stretches.During video-conferencing of Chief Secretary AP Padhi with Collectors and SPs, Transport Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi asked the districts to complete the speed limit notification within a month. The Chief Secretary also directed the districts to send joint teams of police, transport and Works Department to visit the black spots to ascertain the reason behind frequent mishaps. Zero Tolerance Day observed by the districts must be aimed at reducing fatalities, he said.

According to official data, 7,996 accidents were reported in the State between January and September this year in which about 3,495 people lost their lives. During the same period in 2016, around 7,853 accidents were reported and about 3,306 people were killed. The 5.71 per cent increase in the fatality rate is a major cause of concern.

Ironically, the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety had instructed 10 per cent reduction of road fatalities in 2017 as against 2016. The worst affected districts are Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj. Road engineering defects on NHs, absence of signages, over speeding, drunk driving and non-adherence to protection rules were the prime reasons behind the surge in the fatalities.

To tackle the issue, State Road Safety Council has decided to rope in student traffic volunteers in Rourkela, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur. The volunteers would be paid `100 remuneration for three hours’ duty per day along with `1,500 per month towards their kit, including the dress and other accessories. The student traffic volunteers system has already been successfully implemented in the Twin City.The video conferencing was attended by DGP RP Sharma and Crime Branch ADG Santosh Kumar Upadhyay among others.