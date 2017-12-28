BHUBANESWAR: International working president of VHP Pravin Togadia on Wednesday offered to work with the State Government in providing free health services to the poor and needy. A surgical oncologist, Togadia said he is ready to initiate programmes on providing free health care facilities to the economically disadvantage people if the State Government will cooperate.

The VHP is offering free medical services in several states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh, he added. “I am ready to open free healthcare centres in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Berhampur, if Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeks our cooperation,” he said. The VHP leaders said many private doctors are ready to offer their service free of cost and this will immensely benefit poor people.