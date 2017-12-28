BHUBANESWAR: International working president of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Pravin Togadia on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a Central legislation to pave the way for construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.Inaugurating a three-day conference of international board of trustees and executive committee of VHP in the city, the firebrand Hindu leader said, “We will not allow construction of a Masjid at the disputed site as proposed by a section of the people.”

Notwithstanding the pendency of cases in the court, the Central Government should pass a legislation for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. All three pillars of the constitution - the legislature, the judiciary and the executive - should work in tandem to facilitate the temple construction, he said.

Asked if the VHP will accept the Supreme Court verdict on the dispute, Togadia said majority of Hindus want a grand temple in Ayodhya. Their wish should be honoured. “That is the reason why we demand a Central legislation which will pave the way for fulfilling the desire of the majority,” he added. He also said the Centre should enact a law providing death penalty for cow slaughter.

Togadia, who often courted controversy for his remarks on the minority, once again raised the two-child norm. He urged the Centre for strict implementation of the two-child norm to ensure that India’s demographic balance is not destabilised.There should be laws to punish those who violated the two-child norm and facilities like ration card, jobs, free educational and bank loan should be withdrawn. He appealed to the Hindus to take a pledge to protect their religion and said the very existence of the Hindus would be in peril if they are not united.

Emphasising on free education and medical service, Togadia said the VHP wants a nation free of poverty, illiteracy and unemployment.Replying to a question on the NDA Government’s failure to provide job as promised by Prime Minister Narandra Modi, Togaidia said providing job to one crore people in a month is not impossible. He has already given several models how to create jobs for the unemployed.

Expressing concern over increasing number of farmers’ suicide in the country, the VHP leader said VHP activists will reach each village to educate the people about the benefit of nurturing cows and the high value of cow dung as a bio-fertiliser.