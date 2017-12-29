The scene at vending zone in Power House Road area of Rourkela where 46 fire-cracker shops were gutted | Express

ROURKELA: 2017 was nothing less than a roller coaster ride for the people of industrial district of Sundargarh. From shining sportstars bringing pride to their native land to frequent breakdowns at Rourkela Steel Plant, they had their own share of highs and lows throughout the year. Before the year draws to a close, here is a quick recap of the events that impacted Sundargarh.

Hockey highs

Tribal hockey players Sunita Lakra, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Deep Grace Ekka and Rashmita Minz brought laurels to the district as they became a part of the Asia Cup Champion team for women. Similarly, male tribal players Dipsan Tirkey and Amit Rohidas were selected for the men’s team.

Power shift

In July, Prof Sarat Kumar Patra of the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) was appointed as Director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Vadodara. Prior to Patra’s appointment, BB Biswal of NIT-R took over the charge of Director of NIT-Meghalaya. Prof Banshidhar Majhi of the NIT-R was appointed as Director to IIIT-Kanchipuram.

Bright mettle

In September, Rourkela girl Manisha Khuntia (26) occupied the third rank at the prestigious Indian Economic Services examination. According to reports, Manisha, a resident of Sector 3 area, pursued higher studies in Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. She completed her graduation from Indraprastha College for Women in Delhi University (DU).

Avian crisis

Despite having several reasons to cheer, the district faced its own share of adversities too. The year started with avian flu scare, leading to culling of at least 1,646 adult poultry birds, ducks and chicks along with eggs.

Crackdown on graft

In January, BP Verma, Executive Director (Works), Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), who was tipped to be next Chief Executive Officer of Bokaro Steel Plant, was arrested by CBI from his official residence at Rourkela for allegedly accepting bribe of `1 lakh. On further search, the CBI sleuths recovered new denomination notes worth `20 lakh from his premises, just after the Centre’s demonetisation. Later, in continuation of the investigation, the CBI in August raided the business premises of Reliable Group at Rourkela.

Rural vision

While attending the convocation ceremony of NIT-R, ISRO Chief AS Kiran Kumar exhorted the NIT-R community to adopt 100 neighbourhood villages and benefit them with technological interventions.

Rebels under control

In February, two cadres of the dreaded Jharkhand-based criminal outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were gunned down at Bisra block by Rourkela Police, leading to seizure of one modified AK-47 with loaded magazine, seven single barrel breach loading rifles, one .303 rifle, one pistol and 190 rounds of live ammunition.

Later, Sundargarh Police demolished the extortion network of the banned outfit with more arrests and seizures of arms and ammunition in September this year.

Poll action

In the 35th Sundargarh Zilla Parishad (ZP) election, the BJP surprised all by winning 13 seats, against its zero seat tally of 2012. However, in March the ruling BJD, with support of Congress and other parties, managed to retain the ZP council.

Bank burglary

In March, a cash custodian and a driver of SBI’s ATM cash loading agency CMS were held for misappropriating cash worth `25.81 lakh in Bonai sub-division, while in December nine persons including two cash custodians of CMS were arrested for cash van loot of `25 lakh in Nuagaon block.

Infra boost

In April, the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital of SAIL had announced to sign MoU with Reliance Life Sciences for gainful use of blood plasma. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram had inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Tribal Studies at the NIT-R. In May, the Rourkela Smart City had slightly improved its position at Swachchhata Sarvekshan by occupying the 168th spot. After much delay, the Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation of the sixth-lane of second Brahmani Bridge and first package of NH 143 expansion at a cost of `382 crores.

Steely challenges

In the first half of 2017-18 fiscal, the cash-starved RSP registered frequent breakdowns and accidents at key production units, incurring huge production loss. However, during the third quarters, RSP claimed to have recorded net profit. Rungta Mines Limited successfully held public hearing for environmental clearances towards expansion of its steel plant at Koida block with investment of `1,518 crore.

Hi-tech crimes

In July, cyber thieves looted `11.69 lakh from bank accounts of a Rourkela-based trading firm by manipulating its registered mobile phone number, while a retired PSU engineer of Bargaon block lost `25.81 lakh after trusting an anonymous online fraud.

Fatal fire

Ahead of Diwali, 46 fire-cracker shops were gutted and a youth was charred to death at a vending zone in Power House Road area of Rourkela. A couple and their two minor daughters were charred to death in cylinder leakage in Rourkela, while five members of a family died of suspected asphyxiation in Hemgir block.