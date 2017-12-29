SUNDARGARH: The fate of Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP) of the Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) at Bhedabahal in the district continues to hang in balance due to technical reasons. Sources said after the bidding process failed twice, the Standard Bid Documents (SBDs) are being modified to make them bidder-friendly. The Union Ministry of Power has sought views of States on the drafting of SBDs and guidelines for the UMPP. Subsequently, the SBDs would be approved by the Union Cabinet and the bidding process may take at least one year.

In May, the State Government had requested the Union Power Ministry to expedite the revised bidding for the 4,000-mw project at Bhedabahal. As the host State, Odisha has contributed `350 crore as project proponent. With an estimated cost of `30,000 crore, it is now proposed to be set up on Build, Own and Operate (BOO) model. It is learnt that the mega coal-fired project is structured to be developed through two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) - Odisha Integrated Power Ltd (OIPL) and Odisha Infra Power Ltd, both subsidiaries of PFC.

In fact, the OIPL was formed in 2008 to act as an SPV for the UMPP and was allotted the Meenakshi, Meenakshi-B and Dipside of Meenakshi coal blocks in Hemgir block of the district having estimated coal reserve of 880 million tonnes.

During 2011, a consortium of power major participated in the pre-qualification bid on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT), but it was cancelled for technical reason. Later in the second initial bid, 20 private and Government sector power companies participated in the Request For Qualification (RFQ) on tariff-based competitive bidding route, but in the Request For Proposal (RFP) stage, barring the NTPC and another company, others left citing unfavourable provisions. It was scrapped in September 2013.

Amid need for revision of bidding conditions, the Odisha Infra Power Ltd was formed in 2014 to represent the host Odisha and eight other power procuring States. It would retain the rights of land and coal blocks. The OIPL, on the other hand, has been authorised to take necessary clearances and execute the project representing the successful bidders.

Stating that the UMPP requires 3,246 acres, OIPL sources said 98 per cent compensations have been disbursed through Idco for 2,733 acres of private land. About 70 per cent of alienation of 444 acres of Government land has been completed, while stage-1 clearance is in process for 69 acres of revenue and forest land, they added.