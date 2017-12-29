BHUBANESWAR: AS cold wave continues to grip large parts of the State, the weather office on Thursday said, conditions will abate by the weekend.

Central, southern and northern Odisha districts shivered as night temperature continued to remain well below normal. Daringibadi recorded 4 degree Celsius, lowest in the State, followed by 4.5 degree C at Phulbani.

The cold conditions were equally severe across western pockets where the mercury remained below 10 degree C. Hirakud recorded 7.7 degree C, Bhawanipatna reported 8 degree while minimum temperature in Sambalpur and Balangir hovered around 9 degree C. In Bhubaneswar, the night temperature was 11.2 degree C.

However, the India Meteorological Department said, the temperature is likely to rise after Friday. It attributed the cause to trough line caused by a Western Disturbance which will bring in south-easterly and easterly wind flow.

Similarly, a trough line near Myanmar will also bring in more moisture into the land. These factors will not allow the mercury to dip any further and may induce mild showers by the beginning of next month.

The cold has also negated development of a system over Andaman Sea. However, foggy conditions will prevail in some parts.