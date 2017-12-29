BHUBANESWAR: City Police on Thursday arrested a couple for allegedly stealing 18-month-old boy from his house in Maa Bhagabati Basti under Mancheswar police limits on December 24. The couple has been identified as Jayanti Das and Prakash Mallick of Bhagabati Basti.

The child’s parents Damayanti and Sudarshan Lenka lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police regarding the incident following which police launched a search. Damayanti stated that while her son was sleeping on December 24 evening she had asked two local girls to keep an eye on him as she was to visit her neighbour Jayanti.

During their interaction Jayanti asked Damayanti about the child and the latter informed that two girls were with him. Jayanti insisted that the girls come to watch TV in her house and she forcefully called the girls, locked the house and snatched the keys from them. After a while, when Damayanti went back home she found the lock broken and keys missing. On entering inside the child too was missing.

Damayanti alleged that the couple had stolen her child and gave him to Jayanti’s father, who stays in Khandapara. Jayanti has a daughter but her sister does not have any child. Mancheswar police raided Jayanti’s father’s house in Khandapara on Wednesday evening but could not trace him. Jayanti’s father was allegedly hiding with the child at his other daughter’s house.

On being informed by Prakash about police action, his father-in-law returned home with the child on Thursday morning. Police too reached the basti and nabbed couple besides rescuing the child.

A case against Jayanti and Prakash has been registered under Sections 457 and 363 of IPC and they were produced in court on Thursday, Mancheswar police said.

Sequence of events

On December 24 evening two girls were keeping a watch on the boy

A neighbour comes and asks them to watch TV in her house and forcefully locks the kid in his house

On return, the kid’s mother finds the child missing

It was learnt that the woman gave the child to her father in Khandapara

Her father, in turn , took the child and stayed with his other daughter who was issueless