BARGARH: With famed 11-day Dhanu Yatra coinciding with the Christmas holidays, the festival is drawing unprecedented crowd this year. Defying biting cold, thousands of visitors are pouring in to witness the festival being enacted over five square km open air theatre with scenes shifting to different places in the town.

The sixth day enactment of the festival was staged at Kansa Durbar in Hatpada on Thursday and it will be shifted to Nishamani School Ground on Friday onwards to ensure that more crowd can be accommodated. However, the festival this year marked a high-note with Post Master General of Sambalpur Region Lalitendu Pradhan releasing a special cover on the 69th edition of the festival priced at `5 late on Wednesday evening. The cover has picture of Demon King Kansa, Lord Krishna and huge crowd in the backdrop of a giant wheel marking festivity and celebration. He also informed that Passport Seva Kendra would soon operate in Bargarh Post Office.

In fact, the festival kicks off from the sixth day when young Lord Krishna flirts with Gopis at Gopapur, while Kansa confabulates with kings of friendly kingdoms to eliminate Lord Krishna at ‘Ranga Sabha’ after his demon warriors are killed. It was Narada who advises him to kill Lord Krishna by deceit and proposes him to organise Dhanu Yatra and invite Lord Krishna to it and eliminate him.

Though the supernatural power of Krishna unnerves Kansa, he puts up a brave face and tours his kingdom atop his caparisoned elephant penalising people for wrong doings. The Demon King also witnessed cultural programme at Rang Mahal, where invited artistes performed various folk dances. This enactments draw the maximum crowd during the festival as weirdly dressed kings join to conspire with Kansa about ways to wipe out Lord Krishna.

The day at Gopapur marked scenes of ‘Vastra Haran’ as Lord Krishna continued with his fun and frolic. The enactment at Gopapur stole the hearts of visitors as Krishna sitting atop a tree along river Jeera performed ‘Vastra Haran’ scene with Radha and Gopis asking for their clothes. The entire episode was enacted along the river bank and Lord Krishna was reprimanded by his possessive mother Yosada for his deeds besides display of his super natural powers also enthralled the visitors.