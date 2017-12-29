JEYPORE: Residents of Jeypore town have demanded renovation of Jagannath pond which has now turned into an open garbage dumping yard causing grave health hazards to public. They have urged the Tourism Department to give a facelift to the heritage water body soon.

As per reports, Jagannath pond spreading over 55 hectares (ha) of land in the middle of the town was created by Jeypore dynasty around 300 years back. Earlier, locals and visitors thronged the water body for its scenic beauty and later, the department declared it a tourist spot to attract visitors round the year. The Water Resources Department had spent over ` one crore for development of the pond a few years back. For many years, the pond has been used as a garbage dumping yard particularly by the hotels around it. As a result, the pond has become highly polluted emanating foul smell.

With the garbage crisis looming large, the residents fear that unless the pond is restored to its previous glory, it might turn into a filthy pit soon. Dumping of garbage and negligence by the civic body are cited as the main reasons for the sorry state of the water body.

Similarly, most of the sewage water of the town flows into the pond. Only 10 per cent of the pond water is now visible while the rest has been covered with wild plants.

Though the locals have been urging the district administration to renovate the pond since long, no step has been taken in this regard. Recently, locals led by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati apprised Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda of the condition of Jagannath pond at Koraput and demanded funds to develop it as a tourist place.