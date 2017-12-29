BHUBANESWAR: With farmers facing problems to sell their paddy to agencies appointed by the State Government due to non-cooperation of officials, the Krushak Morcha of State BJP has decided to gherao offices of civil supplies officers (CSOs) in districts where farmers have to wait for long.

State unit president of Krushak Morcha Sivaji Mohanty said delay in procurement of paddy by Government agencies has been reported from several districts including Kalahandi, Bargarh, Keonjhar and Balasore. Farmers have to sleep in the open in the cold climate as officials of procurement agencies failed to turn up.

Alleging nexus between Supplies Department officials and rice millers, Mohanty said some farmers are complaining that they are asked by mandi officials to sell their stock to millers if they want to get back home early. The millers will keep their cut of about 15 kg per quintal of paddy and pay less than the minimum support price announced by the Government.

“In the first phase, we are planning to gherao some mandis in Dharamgarh block of Kalahandi district where such discrepancies have been reported. We will organise such protests in other areas where farmers are facing similar problems. If their problems are not sorted out, our target will be the offices of civil supplies officers of district concerned,” Mohanty said.

Mandis have not been opened by several Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACSs) as they do not have requisite infrastructure for grading, weighing machine and people to help loading and unloading.

Delay in paddy procurement in some parts of Balasore and Keonjhar districts have been resented by the farmers, he added.