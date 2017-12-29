BHUBANESWAR: Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS has been conferred with the first ever Kautilya Award by Indian Economic Association (IEA) on December 27. Samanta was conferred the prestigious award on the occasion of 100th annual conference of IEA organised in Acharya Nagarjun University in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh.

Muhammad Yunus, Nobel peace prize winner handed over the award to a representative of Samanta in his absence. Kautilya Award is given in recognition of spectacular financial model of KIIT and KISS and Samanta’s efforts to make it reach the present position by beginning with just `5000 as seed money in 1992-93.

Samanta said, “I am humbled to be conferred with the first ever Kautilya Award by IEA on the occasion of celebration of its centenary year”.