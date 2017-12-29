MALKANGIRI: One of the 12 arrested militia members died in a hospital after attempting to commit suicide in a toilet of District Police office (DPO) on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Sama Kawasi of Jandraguda village within Mathili police limits.

Informing this to mediapersons on Thursday, SP Jagmohan Meena said Kawasi along with other militia members were lodged in the Intelligence Operational Cell at the DPO. While necessary paper works were being done to produce the 12 arrested in court, Kawasi asked for permission to go to toilet. On being allowed, he went to the toilet but did not return.

Security personnel went inside the toilet and found Kawasi attempting suicide by hanging himself from the iron rod of skylight at about 3 pm. He was rescued and rushed to the district headquarters hospital. However, the militia member died while undergoing treatment at about 4.15 pm, the SP said.

As per the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines, inquest was done on Kawasi’s body in presence of a doctor and magistrate, Meena said and added that the deceased’s cousin and nephew were present during the process.

Videography of the entire process was also conducted as per NHRC guidelines. The Deputy SP (HRPC) has been asked to probe into the matter in compliance with NRHC guidelines, Meena said. Kawasi’s body was handed over to his family after the autopsy.

The 12 militia members including Kawasi were arrested from different places during combing operation in connection with the killings of several tribals on charges of being police informers and torching of vehicles during the last couple of days.