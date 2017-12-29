JEYPORE: A patient’s death prompted irate family members to assault a staff nurse at Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) alleging medical negligence on Thursday. Following the attack, all nursing staff of the hospital resorted to cease-work in protest and staged a demonstration seeking action against the accused.

As per reports, one Rupamani Sunamudi of Barigam village under Naryanpatna block was rushed to the MCH with severe burn injuries on the day. However, she died during treatment. Family members alleged that Rupamani died due to delay in treatment by doctors and assaulted a staff nurse identified as Suman Minz.

Protesting the attack on Suman, all nurses in the hospital abstained from duties. They were pacified after hospital superintendent Kali Pasad Behera intervened and directed them to lodge an FIR against Rupamani’s family members. He also assured the nurses of conducting an inquiry into absence of doctors in the hospital during emergencies.

Behera said the medical staff are being harassed by patients and their attendants on a daily basis over absence of doctors to treat emergency cases.

Meanwhile, four persons were detained by Koraput Town police for assaulting the nurse. They were identified as Debendra Sunamudi, Ranjit Sunamudi, Ashamani Khora and Sumitra Khora. All the accused are children of the deceased patient, IIC Khireswar Sahu said and added that Rupamani’s body has been preserved in the post-mortem house.

Locals alleged that Professors of the MCH are delaying treatment to patients. Even, accident cases are not attended to immediately, they claimed. Sources said most of 116 Professors and doctors in the NCH have gone on leave which has aggravated the situation.

Expressing concern over the issue, hospital superintendent Behera admitted that maximum professors of the MCH are absent and hoped that the matter would be resolved soon. “An inquiry would be conducted on absence of professors and report submitted to the higher-ups soon,” he added.