SAMBALPUR: In a daring broad-daylight heist, armed miscreants decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs of rupees from the office of Muthoot Finance, a gold financing company, on the busy Budharaja-Fatak main road within Ainthapali police limits on Thursday afternoon.

The incident has exposed lax policing in the city as the finance firm is located adjacent to the Regional Offices of two nationalised banks, a large jewellery shop and Odisha State Cooperative Bank. The exact amount of gold and cash and its worth is yet to be ascertained and verification is on.

As per reports, two miscreants entered the office of Muthoot Finance disguised as customers at around 3.30 pm and engaged the staff with queries. After a few minutes, two more miscreants entered the office. While three of them terrorised the staff at gun point, one stood guard at the entrance.

Later, they assaulted the accountant and forcibly snatched the keys of the vault from him. They cleaned up the cash and gold ornaments kept in the vault and fled.

Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora and other police officials visited the spot and conducted preliminary investigation. Arora said the CCTV footage is being verified and a manhunt has been launched to nab the miscreants.

City DSP Mihir Panda said it is believed that the miscreants left in a sedan car and involvement of more persons in the crime cannot be ruled out.