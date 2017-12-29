BHUBANESWAR: AS the State Government blamed the Centre for the poor progress in rural sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission, the BJP dared the ruling BJD to give details of Central assistance received and number of toilets constructed since the launch of the mission.

The State’s cumulative performance under individual household latrine (IHHL) in rural areas till November this year has been measured at 43.78 per cent only ahead of Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, the other two worst performing states in the all-India ranking.

Attributing the slow progress to fund crunch, Minister of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Pradip Maharathy said the Centre is not releasing its share under the scheme in time. The State has so far received `84 crore against the promised assistance of `400 crore, he added.

Refuting the allegation of the Minister, State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty said Union Minister of State for Drinking Water and Sanitation SS Ahluwalia had reviewed the rural sanitation and drinking water supply at a high-level meeting here during his visit to the State last month. The Union Minister was informed that about 30 lakh toilets have been constructed and another 50 lakh toilets need to be constructed to cover all the households.

Quoting reports from Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Mohanty said the Ministry has so far released around `200 crore to the State under Swachchh Bharat Mission. As the State has not utilised the Central share, it has not been able to submit utilisation certificates (UCs) for the same. The Centre will release next dose of Central assistance as soon as the State submits UCs.

“The State Government has the habit of blaming the Centre only to cover up its failures. I dare the Government to make details of the Central assistance received and its utilisation public,” Mohanty said.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014 and only 12 pc households (1.3 lakh houses) have individual households latrines (IHHL). The State is required to construct 16,500 toilets per day to meet the October 2019 deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Informed sources said the State Government has constructed about 4 lakh toilets during the current fiscal as against a target of 20 lakh.

