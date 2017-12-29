CUTTACK: Upset over posting of posters on the walls of Jagannath Temple at Puri, Justice Bimal Prasad Das Commission of Inquiry on Thursday issued notice to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to file explanation as to why FIR was not filed against the violators for committing such an offence.

The Commission was constituted by the State Government to recommend reforms into functioning of the temple.

The Judicial Commission has directed ASI authorities to file an explanation within 15 days stating the reason for not taking any action against such offence, said Commission’s secretary Bibhu Prasanna Parija.

The Commission has termed the act of pasting posters on the temple walls as a punishable offence under Section 30 of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

As per the act, anyone who violates destroys, removes, alters, defaces, imperils or misuses the protected monuments is liable for punishment up to 2 years of imprisonment and fine up to `1 lakh or both.

Again, Section 16 of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 has also conferred the responsibility with the Central Government to ensure that the protected monuments are not misused or desecrated under any circumstances.

“It is the duty of the Central agency to protect the Jagannath temple but it is a matter of utmost regret that how it could remain silent without taking any action though the posting of posters has disfigured the temple walls thereby affecting the religious sentiment,” the Commission observed and issued showcause. On December 22, the Sevayat Samaj had pasted handwritten posters in and outside the Jagannath Temple protesting restriction on entry of camera phone into the temple premises. In the poster, the servitors had urged the temple administration to maintain equal guidelines for both devotees and servitors and allow devotees to carry cell phones without camera into the temple premises.