BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance Department on Thursday informed that it has registered about 453 criminal cases against 61 Class I officers, 61 Class II officers, 383 Class III employees, 10 Class IV employees and 38 other public servants along with 356 private persons for their alleged involvement in corruption.

In irs annual data released on Thursday, the anti-corruption agency informed that 105 cases have been registered against 110 public servants and 49 private persons for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, amounting to Rs 65.17 crore.

The release further stated that 159 trap cases were registered against 169 public servants and five common men between January and December 28 for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from complainants. The money amounts to Rs 18.86 lakh.

Similarly, 179 corruption cases were registered against 269 public servants and 307 private persons for alleged misappropriation of government money amounting to Rs 16.84 crore, and 10 cases were registered under the Essential Commodities Act.

Between June 25 and December 28, Vigilance conducted about 232 surprise checks, 160 secret verifications, 307 petition inquiries along with initiating 152 file inquiries and registering 62 criminal cases against public servants and others for their alleged involvement in the State Government’s one of the most pivotal projects Rural Housing Scheme.

Vigilance has initiated 595 inquiries for their alleged involvement in various acts of corruption and malpractice. During the period, the anti-corruption agency disposed of about 442 inquiries, out of which 101 were referred to respective departments for initiation of departmental action.

Sales Tax Wing detected 62 tax evasion cases in between January and December 28 and collected Rs 13.15 crore approximately from spot assessments. Sales Tax Wing also detected suppression of gross turn over of Rs 95.81 crore, which the sleuths expect can generate revenue of Rs 18.19 crore after disposal.

“In 2017, State Vigilance with the help of Forest Wing also conducted 90 joint raids in which timber and other forest produce worth Rs 2.86 crore were seized,” a Vigilance officer said.