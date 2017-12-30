JAGATSINGHPUR: The famous 16th century Sarala Temple of Kanakpur needs immediate attention as cracks have developed in many places of the structure including the sanctum sanctorum. Despite frequent reminders from the district administration and Sarala Temple Trust, no restoration measures have been taken by the State Government and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Sources said devotees are at risk as the temple structure may cave at any moment. Even the priests are reluctant to offer their service inside the shrine.

Goddess Sarala is one of the most spiritually elevated expressions of Shaktism from time immemorial. Believed as a synthesis of divine figure of Durga and Saraswati, the culture of Sarala is an amalgamation of three principal Hindu cults - Vedic, Tantrik and Vaishnavite. It is one of the eight most famous Shakti shrines of Odisha. The main idol, carved out of stone, has eight arms with her right foot on a lion in ‘Mahinsha Mardini’ posture. Thousands of devotees throng the Kanakpur temple to seek Goddess Sarala’s blessings.

Ramakant Raul, a local, said massive cracks have appeared on different parts of the temple and experts predict that the structure would crumble soon under its own weight. Moreover, water leaks through these cracks during rains for which priests are afraid of offering services to the deity. Though ASI had repaired a few cracks earlier, more have reappeared causing panic among the locals, Raul said.

It may be recalled that in 1997, the then superintending engineer of ASI had asked Endowment Commission and the district administration not to renovate or dig the nearby pond as it would affect the temple. However, digging work and renovation of the pond have been carried out on different occasions, the sources said.

Sub-Collector Subash Chandra Nathsharma said the administration has noticed cracks on the Garba Griha (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. “We had sought the intervention of ASI and Endowment Commission for repair and renovation of the temple. However, the ASI is yet to respond,” he added.