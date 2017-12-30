BERHAMPUR: While preparations are on by political parties for the ensuing civic body elections, different social organisations and residents in and around the Silk City have raised demand for inclusion of panchayats in the limits of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

Berhampur municipality was accorded the corporation status in 2008. As per norms, the then municipality authority decided to include adjacent areas comprising 18 panchayats into the corporation limits. However, instead of including the earmarked areas, the municipality divided its 29 Wards into 40 Wards. Till date, no new area has been included under BeMC limits, sources said.

Though residents of nearby villages come under the city limits, they exist in panchayat records. Recently, a social organisation, Pragatisila Utkal Samaj, organised a rally in the city which was attended by hundreds of people of nearby panchayats. They submitted a memorandum to the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (South) urging him to initiate necessary action in this regard.

Meanwhile, a group of intellectuals has decided to intensify the demand for inclusion of the left-out earmarked areas. Senior advocate Jyoti Prasad Chhotray said before the formation of corporation, new colonies came up at Braja Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Kharavel Nagar, Govind Vihar, Ramkrushna Nagar, Alkapuri besides Nimakhandi, Lochapada and Bhabinipur panchayats on the outskirts of the city. These areas lack basic facilities like proper roads, drainage system, power and drinking water supply, he said.

Chhotray said for no fault of the residents, they are forced to suffer as the panchayats have expressed their inability on the pretext of fund shortage while BeMC says these areas do not come under their limits.

These areas are supposed to be included in the proposed Greater Berhampur and also in corporation limits. But this has not been done so far, said social scientist Bhagaban Sahu.

Secretary of Ganjam Bar Association Pitabasa Panda said BeMC is incomplete without the left-out earmarked areas. These areas should be included in BeMC limits before the ensuing municipal polls, he added.